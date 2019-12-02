Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House
Bundaberg Court House Brian Cassidy
News

Disqualified rider busted on unregistered, uninsured bike

Geordi Offord
by
2nd Dec 2019 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hit with a hefty penalty after his new ride to work came to a halt.

Antonio Robert Donald Love, 33, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by a court order and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

The court heard on July 23 Love was intercepted by patrolling police officers on Barolin St at 8.30pm.

Police observed Love riding a bike with a 50cc motor attached to it.

It was also unregistered and uninsured.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Love was currently on a suspended sentence for previous unrelated offences and was disqualified from driving by a court order.

Love's lawyer Edwina Rowan told the court her client had moved into town from South Bingera so he could ride his bike to work after previously losing his licence.

Ms Rowan said Love didn't know it was an offence for him to ride the bike with the motor on it and was very co-operative with police.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Love's guilty plea and previous history.

Mr Moloney said while Love may have misunderstood there was nothing he could do about the minimum suspension period he had to impose.

Love was fined $1000 which was referred to SPER and was disqualified from driving and holding a licence for two years.

His suspended sentence was also extended for an additional six months. 

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leaked documents show desperate need for new Bundy hospital

        premium_icon Leaked documents show desperate need for new Bundy hospital

        News LEAKED planning documents show just how dire the need is for a new hospital in Bundaberg.

        PHOTOS: Encore Dance Studio Concert 2019

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Encore Dance Studio Concert 2019

        News Our young dancers showed how talented they are

        Upside to a claimed cockroach population boom this summer

        premium_icon Upside to a claimed cockroach population boom this summer

        News A CQUniversity insect expert said there could be an upside to a claimed cockroach...

        $830m worth of infrastructure identified for Bundaberg

        premium_icon $830m worth of infrastructure identified for Bundaberg

        News MORE than $830 million in infrastructure projects were identified to begin planning...