Disqualified rider busted on unregistered, uninsured bike

A MAN has been hit with a hefty penalty after his new ride to work came to a halt.

Antonio Robert Donald Love, 33, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by a court order and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

The court heard on July 23 Love was intercepted by patrolling police officers on Barolin St at 8.30pm.

Police observed Love riding a bike with a 50cc motor attached to it.

It was also unregistered and uninsured.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Love was currently on a suspended sentence for previous unrelated offences and was disqualified from driving by a court order.

Love's lawyer Edwina Rowan told the court her client had moved into town from South Bingera so he could ride his bike to work after previously losing his licence.

Ms Rowan said Love didn't know it was an offence for him to ride the bike with the motor on it and was very co-operative with police.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Love's guilty plea and previous history.

Mr Moloney said while Love may have misunderstood there was nothing he could do about the minimum suspension period he had to impose.

Love was fined $1000 which was referred to SPER and was disqualified from driving and holding a licence for two years.

His suspended sentence was also extended for an additional six months.