Disqualified driver 'didn't learn his lesson'

A DYSART man has had his licence further disqualified, two weeks after an original court-ordered disqualification.

Jesse James Hazelgrove, 21, who pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving, was "going to the shops" when police pulled him over, soon after he was SPER and court suspended.

Mackay Magistrate Mark Nolan said Hazelgrove was "no stranger" to licence disqualifications.

"You were dealt with on August 1, for driving unlicensed that happened on July 16," he said. "This offence happened on July 29 - you obviously didn't learn your lesson and you were back driving again.

"You must have known you didn't have a licence. And what were you doing, going to the shops to get some food or something? I can't imagine Dysart is a particularly big area.

"You are no stranger when it comes to being disqualified by the courts - since 2016 there have been three disqualification periods."

Mr Nolan warned Hazelgrove he could be sentenced to 18 months in prison if he continued to drive.

Hazelgrove was fined $500 and had three months added to his disqualification period.