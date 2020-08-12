Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime generic, broken glass, broken window
Crime generic, broken glass, broken window
Crime

Dispute between neighbours ends in jail time

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FEUD between neighbours that escalated into violence has ended with one man sentenced to spend at least the next six months behind bars.

Grafton man Michael Sullivan, 20, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday after pleading guilty to affray.

According to court documents at around 1pm on October 25 last year the victim in the matter was with her two young children and two other people in their Grafton residence when they heard one of the front windows smash. The police facts say the victim and her eldest child hid in a bedroom in fear, and could hear yelling and abuse coming from the front yard.

The two witnesses, who were in the same house, walked to the front balcony and were pelted with a number of items including the metal covering from the property's letterbox and a box cutter.

The witnesses saw Sullivan, who was the victim's neighbour, and three other co-accused continue to yell abuse.

The police were called and when they arrived saw broken windows and smashed glass at the front of the house.

Another neighbour then gave police mobile phone footage of the incident which showed Sullivan and another man out the front of the house, yelling words to the effect of "c'mon then you f---ing dog, f---ing do it you c---" and an unknown person throwing an object at the house, smashing a window.

One of the co-accused was arrested shortly after, while Sullivan was apprehended a few days later.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Sullivan to 12 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of six months. He will be eligible for release on February 9, 2021.

More Stories

affray clarence crime grafton court grafton local court neighbour dispute
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Survey shows what could be at risk by proposed Bundy mine

        Premium Content Survey shows what could be at risk by proposed Bundy mine

        News Feasibility studies will still take years and developers say they’re conscious of the need for an exclusion zone around the site

        • 12th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Aussie stars align for Bundy film maker

        Premium Content Aussie stars align for Bundy film maker

        News Between the latest cast announcements are classic titles like The Man from...

        • 12th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        How pandemic is changing future of gambling habits

        Premium Content How pandemic is changing future of gambling habits

        News Bundy researchers delve into what happens when pokies are out and sporting...

        • 12th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites