A dishwasher has been stolen from a house under construction – and the clumsy thief was caught on camera trying to wheel it down the street.
Crime

Dishwasher thief caught in the act

by Gabriel Polychronis
21st Jan 2020 7:54 PM

IMAGES of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction, but this washed-up crook didn't make a clean getaway.

Three incomplete homes on Prince St, Wallaroo were broken into on Monday morning, and the suspect was caught in the act.

Wearing a hi-vis jacket and track pants, the suspect can be seen carrying the Veneto dishwasher on a trolley out of the side gate before heading on to the footpath.

Police have released CCTV footage of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction on the Yorke Peninsula. Picture: SAPOL
Police have released CCTV footage of a thief wheeling a dishwasher down the street after allegedly stealing it from a house under construction on the Yorke Peninsula. Picture: SAPOL

The person then goes into a bit of a spin when the dishwasher falls off the trolley as it is wheeled down the kerb.

Police are hoping to track down the thief and anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

