Dishing up meals to help backpackers in need

Spotted Dog and Federal Backpackers go up in flames.

WHEN the going gets tough, Bundaberg gets going, rallying to support one another.

And the recent tavern and hostel fire is no different.

Bundaberg Living Word harvest kitchen co-ordinator John Greenalsh spent yesterday evening delivering food to the displaced backpackers from the Federal Backpackers and those who are in need across the region.

Devastated to see the Spotted Dog Tavern and Federal hostel destroyed by fire, he started to make a plan to help the 62 backpackers who escaped the blaze, but lost the majority of their belongings.

"I knew some of the kids because they came to my laundromat, so I quickly got on the phone and organised to get blankets and clothes early this morning and also tried to get food," he said.

Having called the Bundaberg Living Word pastor to start organising meals, Mr Greenalsh said with the help from Rotary and Red Cross they were able to get cooking.

"These kids work so hard on the farms and they supply our food chain, right through Bundaberg and Australia so I think it's now time for us as Bundaberg people to give back to those hard workers."

While serving the community every Tuesday night, offering meals to the homeless and those in need, last night he said they dished out 150 meals.

Last night they received a chicken strew and tonight will see zucchini soup and another chicken dish on the menu.

He said they would be helping and serving the backpackers throughout the next few weeks with something different every night.

Praising the emergency services and co-ordinators in yesterday's efforts, Mr Greenalsh said when the community was in need, all the charitable organisations jumped on board.

He said his thoughts went out to Patto from the Spotted Dog.

For information on how to donate via Bundaberg Living Word, visit their Facebook page.