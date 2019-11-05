Menu
Actor Matthew Perry makes a rare outing looking dishevelled with a mystery women after a dinner date. Picture: MEGA
Celebrity

Dishevelled Friends star’s rare outing

5th Nov 2019 11:47 AM

WHEN it hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year…

Friends star Matthew Perry has been seen looking dishevelled in a new photo taken in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Perry, whose hair was in disarray, was dressed down in dark pants, a white V-neck and an oversized and unbuttoned plaid shirt following a dinner with a mystery woman.

In other photos, the 50-year-old actor is seen with his arm around the brunette woman and smoking a cigarette.

The actor, who hasn't been in a role since The Kennedys After Camelot and The Good Fight in 2017, was most recently spotted in Jennifer Aniston's Instagram debut pic.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," she captioned the photo of the six real-life pals.

He was also spotted in New York looking run-down in July 2019.

In 2016, Perry opened up about his past struggles with substance abuse, admitting he couldn't remember filming around three seasons of Friends.

 

Perry as Chandler with Courteney Cox as Monica in Friends. Picture: Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank
"Eventually, things got so bad that I couldn't hide it, and then everybody knew," he told People magazine.

A representative for the actor did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

