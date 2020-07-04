‘Disgusting, weak’: Hanson and Thompson go nuclear

Pauline Hanson in Townsville to endorse her One Nation Candidate for Thuringowa, Troy Thompson. Picture: Alix Sweeney

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and candidate for Thuringowa Troy Thompson have slammed the State Government and Aaron Harper in a passionate attack.

The pair addressed media in Townsville on Saturday morning, with Ms Hanson in town to endorse Mr Thompson as her candidate for the local seat.

"You've got a Thompson federally, vote for a Thompson in the state," Ms Hanson said.

"I'm very confident with Troy. He's got a background in IT and he's really focused on the community."

Ms Hanson said the key issue in the seat was youth crime and backed her man to bring about change.

Pauline Hanson and Troy Thompson. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"They're (juveniles) not being charged, the courts are releasing them and the police are doing everything they possibly can to address this issue.

"This hasn't just happened overnight, it was brought to my attention four years ago when I came up.

"The community is screaming out and they want something done about it.

"The State Government has done nothing about it, the local government has done nothing about it.

"Just recently you had the car accident, four kids were killed in that. I think it's disgraceful.

"They just turn up to the courts, they know (what the outcome will be) and they're out again committing crimes."

Ms Hanson said she is approached by former Townsville residents around the state to talk about the city's crime, with all of them delivering the same message.

"They've had a gutful. They want someone who is going to be tougher on crime and this is going to be One Nation. It's going to be Troy."

Pauline Hanson talks to the media in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Mr Thompson, who wrote the constitution for group One Community, One Standard, accused the State Government of being soft.

"I believe if you're going to do the crime, you do the time," Mr Thompson said.

"The programs that I've developed are around prevention, detention and rehabilitation.

"The court system is catch and release, something that should be in the fishing industry.

"This soft touch State Government is just not getting the job done.

"These kids need help, they're going back to broken homes so we've got to fix that problem as well."

The former CEO said when people Google Townsville and Thuringowa the first thing that comes up is crime.

He said it had to change for the region to attract visitors.

"For tourists to come here we have got to get on top of crime now," he said.

Candidate for Thuringowa Troy Thompson. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"If we stop that we can start building on our tourism industry.

"I'm going to hold our government, local, state and federal, to account."

Mr Thompson also took aim at current Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper and said he's the man to knock him out of government.

"I'm strong enough to push forward. I think Aaron is quite weak in his policy.

"You've got to have somebody who's run a business, who understands business very well. I don't think Aaron is that person."

Originally published as 'Disgusting, weak': Hanson and Thompson go nuclear