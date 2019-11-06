Menu
Health

Disgusting truth about water on planes

by Alexandra Deabler
6th Nov 2019 12:55 PM

WHEN it comes to drinking water on a plane, think twice before fetching for a cup. In fact, don't even touch it.

A 2019 Airline Water Study conducted by Hunter College NYC Food Policy Canter and DietDetective.com investigated the water quality on 23 different US airlines. According to the results, many airlines allegedly provide passengers with unhealthy water.

The study, which evaluated 10 major and 13 regional airlines, according to the website, gave a 0-5 score, with 5 being the best, based on 10 criteria, including "fleet size, ADWR violations, positive E. coli and coliform water sample reports and co-operation in providing answer to water-quality questions".

"A score of 3.0 or better indicates that the airline has relatively safe, clean water," the study shares.

Alaska Airlines and Allegiant are the two major airlines receiving the highest Airline Water Health Score, each with a 3.3. Hawaiian comes in second with a 3.1.

However, in the last two among major airlines are Spirit and JetBlue, each with a score of 1.

The results conclude that nearly all regional airlines, with the exception of Piedmont, have poor scores and several ADWR violations.

The water quality sleuths are also shaming the Environmental Protection Agency for its "very poor response time and lack of co-operation answering detailed questions" regarding major airlines' ADWR violations.

For passengers planning on flying sometime soon, the study's authors advise to "never drink any water on-board that isn't in a sealed bottle; do not drink coffee or tea on-board; and do not wash your hands in the bathroom, bring hand sanitiser with you instead".

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

