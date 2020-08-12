‘Disgusting’: Plane video stuns passengers

A viral video taken on board a plane has left fellow passengers and social media horrified – and questioning whether the pair knew each other.

Social media users have been left horrified and disgusted, after a video on board a plane was posted to Instagram showing one passenger giving another a foot massage mid-flight.

The video posted to Instagram group Passenger Shaming, shows a woman rubbing the foot of a passenger behind her, who has her leg propped up on the arm rest.

It isn't clear who the person is in the picture, or whether the pair are known to each other.

However, the picture has had nearly 2500 comments in agreement that it was disgusting.

"I am not OK after watching this," one person commented. "Disgusting … Humanity is doomed."

"I literally screamed as I saw this," another added. "People are nuts."

It's not the first time a passenger has been shamed for getting their feet out mid-flight.

Last year, a plane passenger was left horrified after spotting a stranger's dirty feet on her headrest.

The rude passenger put his feet just above her head during the flight, with the image showing a woman frowning at the camera.

Behind her are two bare feet looking dirty, slightly crossed as they rest on her headrest.

The picture is captioned: "This is the one thing I am most worried about before getting on a plane."

"I think we should just ban other passengers," one person wrote.

Another added: "Ew those are some dirty a** feet."

In August last year, a plane passenger was disgusted after a man put his bare feet on the in-flight entertainment screen before leaving toe marks on the wall.

American comedian Andy Richter shared the images on social media.

Along with the images, he explained how he managed to get the passenger to take his feet down.

He wrote: "So I snitched this f***er out to the flight attendant, who told him to put them down.

"Puts them back a few minutes later and I asked him to put them down. 'They're your bare feet, man.'

"He was shocked and put them down. When he just put them back up I decided f**k it, I'm tweeting.

"We had to get off the plane because of lightning and there were dirty toe smudges where his feet were."

Originally published as 'Disgusting': Plane video stuns passengers