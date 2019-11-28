‘Disgusting’ bar sign leaves mums livid

A BRITISH bar has been slammed over a "misogynistic sign" that has angered a group of mums.

The shocking sign inside Alexander's in Worcester reportedly first hit social media on Monday where it has since gone viral - being heavily criticised by police, politicians and local parenting groups for promoting misogyny, victim-blaming and rape culture.

"That awkward moment when Halloween is over but you're still a slag," the sign read on a whiteboard in what looks like the entry of the bar.

It was posted by Worcestershire Mums, a parenting group located in the same area as the nightclub, who condemned the sign with the caption: "This is not OK."

This bar sign has been branded ‘disgusting’ online. Picture: Twitter

"Anyone should be free to dress, wear, and be whoever they want freely without being labelled for it," the post continued.

The sign sparked outrage among Twitter users who described the phrase as "absolutely disgusting" and "terrible".

"With an attitude like that being publicly displayed makes you wonder about their commitment to keeping their female patrons safe," one Twitter user said.

Charity group West Mercia RC, which provides support for survivors who have experienced any form of rape and/or sexual abuse, said the sign was "just wrong".

"WMRSASC would support a code of conduct to prevent offensive messages like this. Please do get in touch if we can help," it wrote on its Twitter page.

Worcestershire Mums Network founder Siani Driver said the sign had been displayed at the popular venue since November 1, but a group member spotted it during a November 23 trip.

She described the sign as objectifying women adding it was "simply not OK".

Worcester City Council member Louise Griffiths, who reported the sign, said it had since been taken down.

"We have an assurance from the licence holder that there will be a much more robust vetting of messaging and Instagram posts at the venue," Ms Griffiths wrote on Twitter.

John-Paul Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, said he was "disappointed" to see the wording displayed in the nightclub.

"It is completely unacceptable to degrade someone for what they choose to wear," Mr Campion said.

"I hope the nightclub will work with the police and other groups, such as victims' charities, to learn from this and understand how a message like this can be portrayed."

However, not everyone believed the sign was offensive, accusing the outraged reaction as being "overboard".

"Ummm … saying this sign promotes "victim blaming, rape culture" is going WAY overboard," a Twitter user responded to the original post.

"So you're equating a promiscuous woman with being a victim? And you're suggesting a promiscuous woman does not invite the sexual contact she has. Both assumptions are horse manure."

Council member Richard Udall doesn't think the sign technically breaches Alexander's licence to operate, but he understands why the "misogynistic" message is upsetting to so many people.

News.com.au has contacted Alexander's in Worcester for comment.