Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It passed that motion against the government's will, 33-28, with Labor, the Greens, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie joining One Nation.
It passed that motion against the government's will, 33-28, with Labor, the Greens, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie joining One Nation.
Politics

'Disgusted' Hanson upstages government

by Sam Clench
17th Oct 2019 12:34 PM

THE Senate has passed a motion, put forward by Pauline Hanson, to set up an inquiry into the performance of Australia's dairy industry and the profitability of farmers since the sector was deregulated in 2000.

It passed that motion against the government's will, 33-28, with Labor, the Greens, Centre Alliance and Jacqui Lambie joining One Nation.

Ms Hanson is currently boycotting "non-critical" votes in the Senate, and says that will continue until the government does something to help dairy farmers.

She wants it to re-regulate the dairy industry and set up a commission to fix a base price for milk.

"I'm just absolutely disgusted with Scott Morrison. He's not listening," she told The Sunday Mail over the weekend.

"Farmers are asking for help but they are turning their backs on them."

It isn't really clear what Ms Hanson means when she talks about "non-critical" legislation. The term is completely subjective.

Centre Alliance's Rex Patrick dismissed her boycott earlier this week.

"In actual fact, she's not on strike," he said.

"It's like being on a diet, except at breakfast, lunch time and dinner."

More Stories

dairy farmers drought relief pauline hanson scott morrison senate seniors-news

Top Stories

    P--S OFF: Bundy neighbours at war as sign fight escalates

    premium_icon P--S OFF: Bundy neighbours at war as sign fight escalates

    News A neighbourhood dispute has escalated from the streets Bundaberg to the office of the Attorney-General.

    ’Don’t expect smiles’: Global giant rates Bundy

    premium_icon ’Don’t expect smiles’: Global giant rates Bundy

    News Rum City makes top 25, but told ‘loosen up’ after being singled out in major...

    • 17th Oct 2019 12:10 PM
    'I've got 5 kids': How battlers are struggling to survive

    premium_icon 'I've got 5 kids': How battlers are struggling to survive

    News FOR the best part of the past decade, Bundaberg’s Steven Charubin has been on...

    MPs warned: Parliament debates Paradise Dam debacle

    premium_icon MPs warned: Parliament debates Paradise Dam debacle

    News THE Queensland parliament debated the need for a Paradise inquiry.