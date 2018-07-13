Menu
Disgust over racist housemate ad

13th Jul 2018 9:00 AM

AN advert searching for a housemate has sparked outrage after warning Indian people not to "waste your time" applying as they won't be accepted.

The ad was posted on New Zealand site, Trade Me, in search of a new tenant to join a four-bedroom household.

But along with the normal requests of "clean" and able to "share" there was another requirement: "We won't be able to accept people from India (don't like curry) so don't waste your time guys."

The listing reportedly received multiple complaints before it was closed.

The original ad before the listing was closed. Picture: Trade Me/Supplied
The original ad before the listing was closed. Picture: Trade Me/Supplied

But one of the flatmates told Stuff they didn't see an issue with the request.

"You could not blame someone for having a preference," he said.

"It's just an opinion, maybe that would be the best person to live with them."

ad editors picks flatmates housemates nz racism
NZ Herald

