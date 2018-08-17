Disgraced politician Sam Dastyari made $3500 stalking Pink

DISGRACED Labor politician Sam Dastyari could have found his new calling.

The former senator ­recently teamed up with a ­paparazzo to learn the tricks of the trade while filming a ­segment for his new TV pilot, Disgrace, and managed to make $3500 for his efforts.

"I spent a day as a paparazzi stalking Pink," Dastyari said.

"And what I haven't told anyone is that I sold my photos of Pink for $3500.

"I started off saying paparazzi are scum and by the end I'm hanging out of a tree taking photos and going, 'I've got the money shot baby'."

Sam Dastyari, Disgrace! Channel Ten, pilot week 2018.

Dastyari had a spectacular fall from grace and was ­labelled "Shanghai Sam" after being embroiled in a Chinese business donations scandal that led to his resignation from the Senate in December 2017.

The essence of his new show is to delve into major scandals, shining the blowtorch on those at the centre of a crisis, with discussion about why some people survive while others don't and how the affair could have been handled differently.

A picture of Pink taken by the former pollie earned $3500. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Channel 10 sources described the television show as "pretty edgy", with producer Charles Firth from The Chaser adding his flair to the project, which has had a pilot commissioned.

"It's taking scandal and political scandals to a space that no one has been covering," the source said.

It's understood to be similar in set-up to ABC'S Gruen where there is a single host and panellists.