Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Disgraced former Labor MP Eddie Obeid learns parole fate

22nd Nov 2019 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NSW Labor powerbroker Eddie Obeid will be released from prison almost three years to the day since he was sentenced.

The 76-year-old was granted parole with strict conditions at a private meeting with the State Parole Authority today.

The conditions include that he not engage in any activity paid or unpaid involving the control of money or assets of other people or organisations.

Obeid was sentenced in December 2016 to five years behind bars with a non-parole period of three years after being found guilty and convicted of misconduct in public office.

He will be released on December 14.

More Stories

disgraced politician eddie obeid editors picks labor party nsw labor party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor will not run for next term

        premium_icon Councillor will not run for next term

        News DIVISION 6 councillor Scott Rowleson said he would not be running in next year’s local government election.

        Drink driver to be sentenced over fatal crash

        premium_icon Drink driver to be sentenced over fatal crash

        News Crash killed Bundaberg university lecturer, Dr Phillip Donaldson

        Car and truck collision closes Bruce Hwy for one hour

        premium_icon Car and truck collision closes Bruce Hwy for one hour

        News A car and truck collided on the Bruce Highway at Cherwell last night

        IN COURT: 58 people expected in Bundaberg court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 58 people expected in Bundaberg court today

        News SEE who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.