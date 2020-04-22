Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONVICTION APPEAL: Former educator Kenneth Ralph Ernst, who was jailed for historic sexual assaults against a teenage girl, has appealed his conviction.
CONVICTION APPEAL: Former educator Kenneth Ralph Ernst, who was jailed for historic sexual assaults against a teenage girl, has appealed his conviction.
News

Disgraced deputy principal launches appeal

Blake Antrobus
22nd Apr 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Queensland deputy principal jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl has appealed his conviction.

Kenneth Ralph Ernst's matter was briefly mentioned in Brisbane Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Last September, the 60-year-old was jailed for three years for the historic sexual assaults.

During the 1990s, Ernst sexually abused the 13-year-old victim at several locations in Queensland in a series of "abhorrent, disgraceful and anti-social" acts.

He was an educator of 40 years at schools across the Sunshine Coast, Rockhampton and Cairns.

Ernst had served as Maroochydore State High School's deputy principal for more than 24 years until he was charged in 2017.

- NewsRegional

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

appeal cairns child sex abuse court court of appeal deputy principal education kenneth ralph ernst maroochydore queensland court rockhampton sexual assault sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What CQUni’s Covid measures mean for Bundaberg campus

        premium_icon What CQUni’s Covid measures mean for Bundaberg campus

        News The update follows news of potential campus closures as the organisation continues to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Businesses seek clarity on scheme’s payroll tax impact

        premium_icon Businesses seek clarity on scheme’s payroll tax impact

        News THE Bundaberg business community is confused at how the JobKeeper payments might...

        Making one day of parliament count

        premium_icon Making one day of parliament count

        News THE Burnett MP will drive to Brisbane to make sure his voice is heard by the...