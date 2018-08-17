Menu
Woongarra St fig trees.
Woongarra St fig trees. Mike Knott BUN131217FIG3
Council News

Diseased fig tree to be removed

17th Aug 2018 6:31 PM
A DISEASED fig tree will be removed from Woongarra St in the interests of public safety following a health assessment by a qualified arborist.

Bundaberg Regional Council's Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Cr Bill Trevor said it was unfortunate.

"This iconic avenue of fig trees holds special significance for many residents however council must act on this advice which has identified a risk to the community surrounding the tree's stability,” Cr Trevor said. "The arborist report shows that the age of the tree coupled with multiple health issues has resulted in the decline of the fig which is too unhealthy to be saved.

"This tree will be replaced with a local species of fig tree - the Ficus rubiginosa - which we believe will be better suited to this location.”

Cr Trevor said parks staff would also begin remedial work on the remaining fig trees which are showing signs of stress and damage.

Work is expected to begin Monday.

    Local Partners