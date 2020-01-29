Discover original music with new festival stage

NEW STAGE: Kaycee Morgan will be one of about 20 artists who will be performing on the Discovery Stage.

ORIGINAL music and local talent is sure to sing out at the upcoming Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival with the addition of the Discovery Stage.

Sponsored by the Agnes Water Tavern, the inaugural Discovery Stage has been designed to complement the Main Stage program within the festival precinct.

It invites you to ‘Discover Original Artists and Their Stories Through Song’.

This supplementary second stage program will encompass the range of blues, roots and rock genres with a relaxed, intimate atmosphere; getting up close and personal with the original work of an eclectic range of regional artists from Central Queensland and beyond.

A performer himself, stage manager Ken Chynoweth-Tidy is also deeply passionate about the

development of original music from the grassroots level upwards.

“Having worked in the music industry in various roles since the 1970s, original music has for a long time been something that I’ve been an active advocate for,” he said.

“So I feel very proud and excited to be helping facilitate this new platform with a fantastic team at the 2020 Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival, to introduce a range of, as yet, mainly undiscovered original artists and their work to a wider audience with the aim of further developing their creativity.

“Our Discovery Stage performers are all very excited about this new opportunity and can’t wait to share their song stories very soon in Agnes Water and 1770.

“One of them told me it was their ‘dream come true’, which gives you some idea of the passion they’ll all be bringing to this second stage.”

He said they would have artists from Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

“Come along to the Festival to enjoy the Main Stage performers, but also spend some time chilling out and discovering the talented emerging artists that we have lined up for you at the Discovery Stage,” he said.

The Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival is a three day annual event, held from February 21–23.

Three day tickets are $154 with day passes also available.

For tickets and more head to www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au