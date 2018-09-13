Menu
New discount flights have been announced for Bundaberg.
Discounted flights: Airline reveals new fare for Bundy

13th Sep 2018 11:16 AM
ALLIANCE Airlines has teamed up with Virgin Australia to introduce a special flight for Bundaberg passengers.

The Escape to Brisbane fare enables local residents, their friends and family members to fly to and from Brisbane at an ongoing discounted rate.

The discounted rates are from $125 one way.

A check of the Webjet site this morning showed the cheapest flight to Brisbane tomorrow is priced at $279, departing at 2.35pm.

If you were to spend the weekend in Brisbane and return on Monday, the cheapest flight back is $227, departing at 2pm.

Both of these flights are through Virgin.

Qantas's cheapest flight on both days is $286.

Tickets for peak-flight times are close to $450 with some at $819 for Qantas's 5.20pm flight from Bundy to Brisbane.

Alliance said no travel date restrictions applied, however seats were limited and were available on selected off-peak services only.

Bookings require a 21-day advance purchase.

For flights 21 days away the cheapest listed price is $110 on the Virgin Getaway deal, flying out of Bundy at 2.35pm.

A return flight from Brisbane on the Monday is the same price and departs just after 1pm.

Qantas prices range from $158 to $448 depending on time of flight on both days.

Getaway fares are available via the Virgin Australia website.

