Discounted desexing for month of July

DE-SEX YOUR PETS: RSPCA volunteers Nicole Allison and Jolander Borchers with Lotus, Cleo and Zarli. Paul Braven GLA050417RSPCA

JULY is National Desexing Month.

This campaign aims to raise awareness about the health concerns and community impact that arise if pet owners fail to desex their animals.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty says many problems could arise, including excess breeding, overpopulating shelters and endangering wildlife.

"There is a massive pet over-population all over Queensland and of course Australia,” he said.

"Over 45,000 animals come into our care every year and the vast majority of the domestic animals have not been desexed.

"The reason we have such a massive feral cat and wild dog population is because people were not and are not desexing their pets.”

Organisations such as the RSPCA and 205 vet clinics have been offering 20 per cent discounts on desexing pets since June 1.

Last year, the campaign saw 20,000 animals desexed.

The RSPCA hopes this number will increase again this year and urge pet owners to take advantage of the discount.

"Anything that responsible pet owners can do to reduce this threat to our native wildlife, both in our national parks and in our own backyards, will help to make a real difference to our environment and this simple desexing procedure is a very good place to start,” Mr Beatty said.