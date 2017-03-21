Discount store building sells for more than $1m

LOTS OF DOLLARS: The Dollars and Sense building at Childers was sold to a private investor who lives in Wide Bay.

THE Childers building leased by discount retailer Dollars and Sense has been sold for more than one million dollars to a private investor from the Wide Bay area.

The fully leased, single-level, freehold commercial building at 74 Churchill St sold via private treaty for $1.05 million, on an outstanding yield of 11.42%.

According to selling agent, David Ingram of Burgess Rawson, the prime freehold property with 20m of main street frontage, immediately adjoining a backpackers motel and proximity to McDonalds made the building an appealing purchase.

"We had 55 inquires from a mix of investors from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria,” Mr Ingram said.

He said good growth and future prospects in Childers were why investors were looking at areas of regional Queensland to buy.

The building is tenanted to Dollars and Sense, which has 21 stores throughout Australia, until 2023 with 2 x 5 year options to 2033.

Mr Ingram said the lease provided guaranteed growth with attractive 3% fixed increases and a net income of $12,000 per annum plus GST.

"This large 1199sq m retail site has ease of access and parking facilities with both on-street parking and nine car parks at the rear of the building,” he said.