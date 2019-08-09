Discount offered for our emergency crews

NEW OWNERS: Shane and Will Bessent at Cosmo.

NEW OWNERS: Shane and Will Bessent at Cosmo. Crystal Jones

BUNDABERG'S Grandma's Kitchen eatery has rebranded as Cosmo Restaurant and Takeaway.

Cosmo's new owners Will and Shane Bessent said one of their other recent changes was introducing a special discount for emergency service workers.

Emergency service workers just need to show their badge for 10 per cent off their entire menu.

"We just want to give something back to all the people who work extremely hard protecting, caring for and saving lives in Bundaberg,” they said.

Cosmo also recently celebrated their new four-star health rating from Bundaberg Regional Council's Eat Safe initiative.

The owners said they'd be displaying their certificate with pride.

Cosmo is located at 3/269 Bourbong St.