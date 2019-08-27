Discount Dyson sparks frenzy

If you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner than you're in luck - but only if you move fast.

For a limited time Bunnings is stocking two older models from the cult brand at its stores for a seriously bargain basement price.

Their V6 Slim Cord-free Handstick is being sold at Bunnings for just $279, a saving of $120 compared to the nearest model, the V7, which retails for $399 on Dyson's website.

For those looking for something a bit more heavy duty, the homewares chain is also selling the DC37C Full-size Barrel for $379, about $170 cheaper than the nearest version.

Run, don’t walk to Bunnings if you want to snap up one of these bad boys.

Bunnings confirmed to news.com.au the Dysons were available now at all stores except for the Northern Territory and Western Ausralia, which will receive stock later this week.

Bunnings' Dyson deal has already got shoppers whipped into a frenzy, with a post about the $279 cordless vacuum on Facebook page Addicted to Bargains generating more than 23,000 comments,

"Bunnings Bargain!"

"I got one yesterday. I love mine."

"Do Bunnings do Afterpay cos I want that …"

But while some were making plans to get to Bunnings to pick up the discounted product, others were kicking themselves after paying full price for the cordless vacuum elsewhere.

"I got mum one only 2 weeks ago. Paid $399. Bugger. But they are the best," one person commented.

This handheld vacuum is a steal at $279.

While the bigger Dyson is also a bargain if you need something more heavy duty.

"Ummmmm We paid $700-$900 for ours and there's this at Bunnings damn we not bargain hunting enough," one unlucky shopper added.

Those willing to shell out a bit more for their Dyson could take a look at the V11, the newest model of their cordfree range.

Launched in March, the model boasts an LCD screen which lets you know exactly how much battery life it has left.

Dyson Vice President of floor care and robotics, John Churchill, told news.com.au at the launch the V11 has "in-built intelligence" meaning it can adapt to any floor surface.

"This machine learns on its own, in any environment it's put in," John said.

"It's not connected to the internet. It just learns through its internal software what needs to be done."