31°
News

Cyclone watch: Disaster teams meet as storm sets to form

Peter Michael, The Courier-Mail | 24th Mar 2017 5:29 AM
Disaster management groups plan to hold briefings today to assess the threat.
Disaster management groups plan to hold briefings today to assess the threat. Courier Mail

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DISASTER teams will hold crisis talks today as a tropical cyclone shapes to hit north Queensland by early next week.

Forecasters predict a tropical cyclone will form by Sunday and slam into the coast somewhere on the 1000km stretch from Cooktown to Mackay.

Early modeling shows a likely track will be north of Townsville as a tropical low builds into a cyclone, packing torrential rain and destructive winds of at least 125km/h, and veers west over the next two days.

"It's too early to speculate about the cyclone's intensity, forecast path and where it will make landfall,'' the weather bureau's Queensland regional director Bruce Gunn said yesterday. "We will get a clearer picture in the coming days.''

Disaster management groups plan to hold briefings today to assess the threat.

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning said disaster crews and local residents were ready.

"It'll depend on the category, the speed it comes at us, and the risk of storm surge on how we react in the next few days," he said. "But we are geared to go.''

Authorities also hope any deluge can fill town water supplies, dams and drench drought-stricken farms.

The bureau has issued a cyclone watch for the state's tropical north and warned communities to begin preparations with a tropical low in the Coral Sea rated a high chance of becoming a cyclone by Sunday.

It will be named Cyclone Debbie after another tropical low became Cyclone Caleb off Western Australia.

The system is about 800km off Lockhart River on Cape York but will turn west toward the tropical Queensland coast late today or tomorrow.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  bom cyclone disaster teams editors picks qfes ses

State Government to consider buying flood blocks

State Government to consider buying flood blocks

THE State Government will look at buying flood-prone residential blocks in North Bundaberg, with the proposal considered one of the four most viable options.

Annual cost of fuel set to rise

Fuelling up the car at BP south Coffs Harbour.Fuel prices around Coffs harbour.10 January 2017 Photo Leigh Jensen/Coffs Coast Advocate

Drivers forced to pay up

Acclaimed Bundaberg artist Nobby Clark dies, aged 92

CRAFTSMAN: Renowned artist Arthur "Nobby” Clark with his signature creation, the Denizens of the Deep installation at the Bargara Cultural Centre.

Carver created thousands of sculptures

Unemployment figure down 0.4% since vote

Treasurer Curtis Pitt says the government extended the deadline for the $20,000 'Back to Work Youth Boost' through to October 31.

Deadline for $20,000 'Back to Work Youth Boost' extended to October

Local Partners

Launch party to get relay off and racing

WITH more than 1600 mums, dads, aunties, uncles and children diagnosed with cancer in our community each year, it's time to make a difference.

Swarm of bees stirs up a buzz

BUZZING: Beekeeper Peter Mann shows us the bees found in Mundubbera last week.

Bees take over Mundubbera

Three new reasons to visit Barolin Nature Reserve

WORK OF ART: NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst with one of the three kangaroo artworks at Barolin Nature Reserve.Photo Contributed

Art project inside green space

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, March 23

FOODIE FUN: Check out today's Hummock Farms Tour.

Five things you need to know

This year's book sale to come with a new twist

There will be books and clothes at this year's Life Life book sale.

Get reading and help Lifeline

Wally Lewis may be in trouble after distasteful joke

RUGBY league legend Wally Lewis may yet find himself in hot water after making a distasteful joke about oral sex on Thursday night’s Footy Show.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT

43 River Terrace, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

A beautifully kept home in the highly sought after area of Millbank which is conveniently located just minutes to Bundaberg hospitals, C.B.D, major shopping...

FULLY FENCED 56 ACRES - 100% WHITE ZONE

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4086m2 allotment...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4559m2 allotment...

6132m2 WITH TOWN WATER AND RURAL OUTLOOK

31 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $160,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water, a rural outlook and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build...

3958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

4,067m2 BLOCK WITH NEW 6FT HARWOOD FENCING

Lot 21 / 27 Kirbys Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the ... $229,000

Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the coastal side of town ready for you to design and build your new family home. The north facing...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH ESTABLISHED GARDENS AND RURAL SURROUNDS

Lot 3 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the ... $217,000

With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the hard work and years of waiting for the yard to become its own once you build is now already...

RARE AS HENS TEETH - 2 ACRES BETWEEN CBD and COAST

Lot 4 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking ... $259,000

Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking over farm land and set back from the road this allotment offers a private and tranquil surrounds...

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Discount store building sells for more than $1m

LOTS OF DOLLARS: The Dollars and Sense building at Childers was sold to a private investor who lives in Wide Bay.

Agent had 55 inquiries from Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!