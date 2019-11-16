‘Disaster’: Mass fan exodus as Janet Jackson disappoints

BAD lip syncing has plagued Janet Jackson yet again with RNB Friday fans in Brisbane walking out just two songs into her headlining performance last night.

Thousands of RnB fans rocked up to RNA Showgrounds hoping for a stellar performance from the superstar line up which included Jackson, Jason Derulo, Black Eyed Peas, Brandy, 50 Cent and Sisqo.

But concertgoers received somewhat of an anti-climatic end after headline acts dished out sub par performances or came late to the stage.

Black Eyed Peas rocked up almost half an hour late and 53-year-old Jackson's set was reportedly so terrible that almost half the crowd left the venue before her third song.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE WALK OUT IN THE PLAYER ABOVE

Fans walked out just two songs into Janet Jackson’s set saying the performance was a ‘disaster’. Picture: Kamil/Mushroom Creative

Concertgoer Stuart Watson said everyone "felt let down" by the performance and the Black Eyed Peas were not the same without Fergie.

"When Janet Jackson came on it was just a disaster," he said.

"Her sound was just terrible. She would be singing and then all of a sudden just do random stuff."

Fans walk out during Janet Jackson's RNB Fridays Live Brisbane performance.



Stacey-Anne Ritchie said: "I've never seen so many people walk out of a concert before" while Nathan Royal said "Sound quality was bad, very disappointed".

Leteisha Bray added "I was soooo disappointed, biggest let down".

While the headliners didn't hit the mark, Mr Watson said 50-Cent and Brandy blew the crowd away, lighting up the stage and having everyone "bouncing".

Janet Jackson arrives in Brisbane before her appearance at the RNB Fridays concert.

"Brandy is still sensational … she's a class act," he said.

Jacinta Schliebs commented on RNB Fridays Live Facebook page saying "Janet was terrible!". "She's not even singing and when she does you can't understand her anyway," she said.

Janet Jackson with her dance entourage in Brisbane on Tuesday night. Photo: Instagram

Jackson was also slammed earlier in the week for bad lip syncing at the Perth leg of the tour.

The Australian wide show will now be heading to Sydney for one last performance.