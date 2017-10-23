Disaster funds available for flood-affected farmers, families

WET CROPS: Waterlogged ground will affect some crops in the region.

Paul Donaldson BUN161017WET3

STATE Government staff are on the ground to assess damage to agricultural production, particularly vegetable and grain crops, which were almost ready to harvest in areas where the rain was heaviest.

Residents in Rosedale, Lowmead (including Baffle Creek), Miriam Vale, Agnes Water, Bororen, Boyne Valley, Captain Creek, Colosseum, Deepwater, Euleilah, Seventeen Seventy and Turkey Beach affected by heavy rain and flooding may receive $180 per person and up to $900 for a family of five or more.

Communities Minister Shannon Fentiman said 19 Ready Reserve staff had been deployed to affected areas to help people access grants and the support they need to assist with their recovery.

Federal Minister for Justice Michael Keenan said help would be provided through joint funds between the Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Funds will also be allocated to Gladstone Regional Council and North Burnett Regional Council to restore damaged infrastructure.

Funds will be available seven days after the approval of grants.