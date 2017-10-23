26°
News

Disaster funds available for flood-affected farmers, families

WET CROPS: Waterlogged ground will affect some crops in the region.
WET CROPS: Waterlogged ground will affect some crops in the region. Paul Donaldson BUN161017WET5

STATE Government staff are on the ground to assess damage to agricultural production, particularly vegetable and grain crops, which were almost ready to harvest in areas where the rain was heaviest.

Residents in Rosedale, Lowmead (including Baffle Creek), Miriam Vale, Agnes Water, Bororen, Boyne Valley, Captain Creek, Colosseum, Deepwater, Euleilah, Seventeen Seventy and Turkey Beach affected by heavy rain and flooding may receive $180 per person and up to $900 for a family of five or more.

Communities Minister Shannon Fentiman said 19 Ready Reserve staff had been deployed to affected areas to help people access grants and the support they need to assist with their recovery.

Federal Minister for Justice Michael Keenan said help would be provided through joint funds between the Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Funds will also be allocated to Gladstone Regional Council and North Burnett Regional Council to restore damaged infrastructure.

Funds will be available seven days after the approval of grants.

Topics:  crops flooding weather wet

Bundaberg News Mail
EXCLUSIVE: How stressed out plants can send farmers SMS

EXCLUSIVE: How stressed out plants can send farmers SMS

A BUNDABERG-BASED researcher developing a way for stressed plants to be able to send a text when they need attention has been awarded funding.

New criminal charge may reduce Bundaberg domestic violence

The Queensland Police Union has spent five years lobbying the Queensland Government to amend the criminal code to add commit domestic violence as a stand-alone offence.

Is this the solution for ending domestic violence in Bundaberg?

Targo gets sweeter with new choc on the block

SWEET: Melanice Jacobsen in her new store on Targo St.

Cha Cha Chocolate's new store

Nine months of jail after guilty plea

COURT HOUSE: The Bundaberg Court House.

"Police were called to an incident in a car park (in Miller St).”

Local Partners