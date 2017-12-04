Disaster dashboard one-stop shop in emergencies

The Bundaberg region has copped its fair share of wild weather events in recent years and now all the information residents need can all be found in one place through Bundaberg Regional Council's Disaster Dashboard.

The Bundaberg region has copped its fair share of wild weather events in recent years and now all the information residents need can all be found in one place through Bundaberg Regional Council's Disaster Dashboard. Lee Constable

WHEN disaster hits, essential, up-to-date information can be the difference between life and death.

The Bundaberg region has copped its fair share of wild weather events in recent years and now all the information residents need can all be found in one place through Bundaberg Regional Council's Disaster Dashboard.

With record rainfalls across the region in the past three months, including Bundaberg wettest ever October day and more rain expected today, the dashboard will let residents navigate through the information they need.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the dashboard aimed to give residents a single point of reference in disaster situations by drawing information from a range of sources including the Bureau of Meteorology, Ergon Energy and QLDTraffic.

"The dashboard brings together all the information you need, when you need it,” he said.

"It includes real time information from council, emergency services and Ergon, while displaying current weather warnings, road status updates and social media posts from relevant organisations.

"The dashboard also offers direct access to school closures through the helpful contacts tab as well as river height information and access to council's interactive flood mapping tool.

"The aim is to ensure residents can visit the dashboard in times of disaster or during severe weather events and find any relevant information from our Local Disaster Management Group organisations.”

The dashboard comes just in time for the summer storm season, which has already be preceded by one of the wettest springs in decades.

Rosedale was the wettest place in the state receiving 881 millimetres in three months, beating the previous record of 694.5mm set in 1961.

The Gin Gin Post Office recorded 643.8mm and Bingera Sugar Mill had 529mm while Bundaberg aero had its wettest spring about 60 years, which included the wettest October with 558.2mm, 238.8mm of which fell on October 3, making it the wettest October day on record.

The dashboard can be found on the front page of the council's website at bundaberg.qld.gov.au under the feature links.