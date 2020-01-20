'Disappointment' over State Government's koala mapping

CARE FOR KOALAS Given the devastating impact the fires have had on our koala population, these cuddly, and seriously endangered Aussie natives, need our help now more than ever before. Enter the new $3 million Port Stephens koala sanctuary in NSW. Created to care for sick, injured or orphaned koalas, the facility is built wit

CARE FOR KOALAS Given the devastating impact the fires have had on our koala population, these cuddly, and seriously endangered Aussie natives, need our help now more than ever before. Enter the new $3 million Port Stephens koala sanctuary in NSW. Created to care for sick, injured or orphaned koalas, the facility is built wit

TOOWOOMBA resident Chris Meibusch is "disappointed" concerns over the future of koala habitat in the Toowoomba region have fallen on deaf ears.

Mr Meibusch, the secretary of Save Mount Lofty Inc, lodged a submission on behalf of Toowoomba region stakeholders during the State Government's public consultation period on its draft South East Queensland Koala Conservation Strategy.

Mr Meibusch said with the short period for public consultation, he was sceptical the State Government would take notice of the submission.

"But there appears to be no changes from what was proposed to what is in the final strategy," he said.

He said feedback from members highlighted the assessment of koala habitat for the strategy was "based on incomplete data" and noted that there was no data for Toowoomba.

SML's submission argued surveys were needed to establish the true size of the koala population around Toowoomba.

