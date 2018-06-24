Menu
Bundaberg is the perfect place for Qantas to establish a pilot academy capable of training up to 500 pilots a year, to help meet the increasing need for skilled aviators in one of the fastest growing global industries. Unfortunately Bundaberg didn't make the cut.
Politics

Disappointment as Bundy doesn't get its wings

Emma Reid
by
24th Jun 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISAPPOINTING news broke for the Rum City on Friday as Qantas announced two regional Queensland airports short listed for its training academy.

Unfortunately Bundaberg was not one.

Mackay and Toowoomba were short-listed by Qantas as potential locations for the establishment of a multi-million dollar pilot training academy.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said it was a shame Bundaberg didn't make the cut.

"I am very disappointed to hear Bundaberg was not short-listed as a potential location for the establishment of the multi-million dollar pilot training academy,” he said.

"This academy could have been just what Bundaberg needed, it would have encouraged new people into our beautiful region, kept people in our region, it would have created jobs, boosted the property market as well as so much more.”

"It's a real shame, I truly think Bundaberg would have been the ideal location, with our rich aviation history, perfect location, ideal airport space and CQU university already conducting aviation studies, we had exactly what Qantas was looking for.”

Mr Batt said he was thrilled when Bundaberg Regional Council put in an official application, and they'd been looking for a similar opportunity for many years, so it was a very disappointing result.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey expressed disappointment that the joint submission from Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Councils to host a Qantas Pilot Academy has not been short-listed.

Cr Dempsey said the joint submission had been prepared in a great spirit of co-operation and it was unfortunate that the application had not made the final short-list of nine possible locations.

"While we may have missed this opportunity with Qantas no doubt there will be other projects in the future which will allow Council to seek to progress the aviation industry in the region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"I believe there remain strong possibilities both within the passenger and freight markets for the Bundaberg Region to drive its airport expansion.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her government had worked closely with Queensland's regional centres to put forward competitive proposals for the new academy which will train up to 500 pilots a year.

"In addition to Queensland being the historic home to our national carrier nearly a century ago, our state has a number of distinct advantages over other states and their regional airports,” she said.

More than 60 regional cities put forward a proposal.

Bundaberg News Mail

