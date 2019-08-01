Menu
OVERNIGHT: Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club is calling for information.
News

DISAPPOINTED: Bundy SLSC call for info on club 'vandalism'

Mikayla Haupt
by
1st Aug 2019 12:33 PM

THE Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club is calling on the community for any information regarding the "vandalism” to their club overnight.

In a social media post the club said that they were "extremely disappointed” by the state of their beloved club.

"We're appealing to members and the wider community to share any information which may lead to the identification of those responsible,” the post read.

"If anyone can assist, please contact the Bargara Police on 4159 1444.”

bargara bundaberg surf life saving club community police
Bundaberg News Mail

