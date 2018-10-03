Abducted teen’s miracle survival

A DISABLED teenager who was allegedly abducted, tortured for several hours and then thrown off a Sydney bridge felt like giving up as she struggled in the freezing water.

Kayla Kendrigan was born without a left arm and doesn't know how to swim, so when her alleged attackers dumped her off the Windsor Bridge and into the Hawkesbury River 20 metres below, the 19-year-old thought she would die.

"I was trying to keep myself on my back. I could just see mist coming off the water," she told A Current Affair in an emotional interview.

"I was trying my hardest to do everything I can. I just said to myself, come on, you can push yourself. I was freezing, I was shaking, my whole body … I had no shoes on. My whole body was frozen.

"It felt like I got thrown into ice. I thought about giving up … do I just let myself drown? But "I kept just kicking, kicking, kicking."

Kayla Kendrigan was allegedly tied to a chair, blindfolded, bashed with a bat, burned, punched, kicked, stabbed and had her hair hacked off.

Despite her body being battered and exhausted, and with just one arm, she eventually made it to land after about 10 minutes.

There, she tried to regain enough energy to walk up the bank and onto the road to find help. It was enough 15 minutes before she found house and banged on the door for help.

"I knocked on the door and just started crying. I said, 'help me, I've been kidnapped' and he was so nice. I can't thank him enough.

"He took me in and let me have something to drink … he put a blanket on me."

Kayla Kendrigan seen tied to a chair, allegedly by her kidnappers, in a still of a video shared on Facebook.

Kayla Kendrigan was allegedly thrown 20 metres off Windsor bridge. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Kayla was rushed to Napean Hospital and treated. Her parents Ian and Theresa received the horrifying news shortly after.

"My daughter laying there, face all smashed up, crying, I didn't recognise her at all," Ian told the program.

"She's a beautiful kid. She wouldn't hurt anybody at all. She just wants to be loved."

Brooke Brown 19, charged with attempted murder, kidnap and torture.

In the wake of the incident, video footage was shared on Facebook of the alleged abduction and torture at the hands of four people Kayla thought were her friends.

Her devastated father had to watch as she desperately tried to phone him for help, screaming his name in terror, as the group snatched her mobile out of her hands.

"Hearing that screaming and crying and calling for me … it's killing me inside hearing that."

Police allege Ms Kendrigan was kidnapped from Ambarvale by four people, forced into the boot of a car and driven about 50km north to a house in Whalan.

Once inside the home, the victim was tied to a chair, blindfolded, bashed with a bat, burned, punched, kicked, stabbed and had her hair hacked off, according to police.

Ian and Theresa Kendrigan are struggling to come to terms with what happened to their daughter.

The ordeal lasted several hours, before she was allegedly stuffed back in the boot and driven to the bridge, where the group threw her off the side.

"I blacked out. I didn't know where I was," she told A Current Affair.

"At the time I was in the boot, I took what they had around my mouth off. All I could hear was other people talking. I could see some lights but everything was blurry.

"Then I (seen) water and I was like, no please, don't do this. Let me go."

Brooke Brown, 19, Matthew Leuthwaite, 22, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were last week charged with several offences including the attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping of Ms Kendrigan. They're each facing up to 25 years jail.