Disability parking laws pass Queensland Parliament

STATE Member for David Batt MP is thrilled with the passing of the Transport Legislation (Disability Parking and Other Matters) Amendment Bill in Queensland Parliament.



In November 2019, Mr Batt successfully lobbied the Minister to alter Queensland's Disability Parking Scheme eligibility criteria to include legally blind residents, allowing them to obtain a permit to display in their carer's vehicle.



On Tuesday evening (14 July 2020) the bill which includes this law change was debated and passed in Queensland Parliament.



With the help of local residents, Guide Dogs Queensland, Vision Australia, Blind Citizens Australia and more than 3200 Queenslanders who signed his petition, Mr Batt fought for this change for almost 2 years.



"I'm really proud to have successfully secured this important legislative change, it will make a huge difference to the lives of thousands of people right across Queensland," Mr Batt said.



"When I first asked the Minister to change the criteria in March 2018, he said no, but that didn't stop me and look where we are now.

"After the Minister said no, I launched a Parliamentary petition which was signed by thousands of Queenslanders and had the support of Guide Dogs Queensland who encouraged all Queensland MPs to get behind my campaign for change.

"That petition resulted in a departmental review which recommended the eligibility include legally blind residents, which it now officially does.

"I would like to thank Bundaberg residents Cheryl and Kevin Callaghan who brought this issue to my attention when I was first elected and I would also like to thank Helen Willett and her assistance dog Hank, who have worked alongside me in my continued calls for change.

"In my opinion, legally blind Queenslanders should have always been able to access disability parking spaces and now they finally can.

"This is another example that people power, persistence and perseverance does pay off."