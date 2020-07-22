’Dirty, yummy food’: New restaurant brewing for MKR stars

Dan and Steph Mulheron started renovations on Wednesday at their new restaurant.

Dan and Steph Mulheron started renovations on Wednesday at their new restaurant.

WITH drastic renovations starting this week, a new chapter for an iconic Bay restaurant space has been revealed.

Reality TV stars and Eat Cafe owners Dan and Steph Mulheron are putting their stamp on the Esplanade foodie space formerly occupied by fine dining restaurant Coast.

This will soon be transformed into a Canadian themed brew house and sports bar.

The family friendly venue, Black Bear, will feature 13 televisions showing international sport and sell its own beer and cider.

Burgers, steaks, poutine, hotdogs, chicken wings, pizza and mac and cheese will all be on the menu with a focus of high-quality local produce.

"We just wanted dirty yummy food done well," Steph said.

"This is our style of food that we love to cook and create and share with everybody."

"We are going to have a big pizza oven on the deck so you can see your pizza be made."

Local couple promise the food experience and service won't be like anything you can get anywhere else.

"We are so excited, this is going to be everything we ever dreamt of," Dan said.

The pair have gone into partnership with Vinyard owner Mark Blackberry who purchased the restaurant in October last year from Julia Paussa.

"We are very grateful that Julia put Hervey Bay on the map in terms of food so we really want to stick to that level even thought it will be a very different style of food," Dan said

"It is the end of an era with Coast, don't even compare us to Coast," Steph added.

"This will be nothing like it - the look, theme, food or anything - we are just in the building."

The couple hope to employ more than 30 new staff members to join the Black Bear team.

"We want staff who want to be here and love what they do and understand our dream as well," Dan said.

"Experience isn't a big thing for us.

"We have staff at Eat that had no experience in hospitality at all, the right attitude is what we are after and we can teach the rest."

The restaurateurs said they would offer a great fun great place to work for the successful applicants.

Anyone interested in joining the team can send a resume to info@blackbear.com.au.

The venue you will be under construction for the next month with an expected opening date in mid-September.