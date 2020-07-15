Police claim a young man was caught stashing a bag of semiautomatic rifles and shortened firearms in his girlfriend’s laundry.

Police claim a young man was caught stashing a bag of semiautomatic rifles and shortened firearms in his girlfriend’s laundry.

Police claim a young Logan man has been found in possession of a canvas bag full of semiautomatic rifles and shortened firearms, at least one of which was loaded, which he kept stashed in his girlfriend's laundry.

Kingston resident Joshua Victor George Watts, 25, was charged with four counts of possessing a Category D weapon, which include semiautomatic rifles and shotguns, after a search warrant was executed on his girlfriend's Loganholme residence yesterday.

Today, a court heard Watts was not home when the search warrant took place at his girlfriend's house and was not the target of the warrant, although he commonly frequented her place.

Police claim while searching the property they discovered a large canvas bag in the laundry, which contained four Category D weapons, at least one of which was loaded.

The court heard when police contacted Watts, he made "some admissions" about the contents of the bag, although defence lawyer Layla King submitted her client was not "aware of the extent" of the bag's contents and so the admissions would need to be "revisited" once fingerprint analyses return.

In opposing bail, police prosecutor John Paratz told the court Watts has previous convictions for possessing weapons, including a "large" amount of ammunition, and also has drugs charges outstanding from a January search warrant.

Ms King said Watts was "quite proud" he had remained drug free since January.

Magistrate Clare Kelly granted him bail to live with his sister at Kingston on conditions which include he submit to urine analysis testing.

The four charges will be mentioned again in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 23.

Originally published as Dirty undies, smelly socks and a stash of semi-auto rifles