Dirtiest party of the year awaits you in Gin Gin

DIRTY WORK: Gin Gin's community bank celebrates 10 years today with a
DIRTY WORK: Gin Gin's community bank celebrates 10 years today with a "town party" and mud run.
Emma Reid
by

BIRTHDAY celebrations for Gin Gin's community bank will be held today (Saturday) with live entertainment and fireworks.

Gin Gin's Bendigo Bank turns 10 and the everyone is invited to the "town party” to mark the occasion, The Gin Gin Community Bank Birthday Bash.

The festivities will start at 3.30pm at the Gin Gin Showgrounds and go until late with a market and fireworks.

Wide Bay Kids have organised for parents and their children to feet dirty with a mud run.

Wide Bay Kids's Angela Steadman spoke with the NewsMail saying the dirty event was part of the launch for the Book of the Year for the area's regional libraries.

"We have piles of dirt ready and waiting,” she said.

"There will be a chance for both parents and children to explore different elements in the mud.”

Mrs Steadman said the theme was inspired by the book I'm a Dirty Dinosaur, by Janeen Brian and Ann James.

"We are hoping the kids will take a step back from technology and go back to when their parents were kids,” she said.

"It's about learning to play naturally.”

The afternoon will also include entertainment from Brass Monkeys and Born Jovi, as well as food stalls, free rides and the twilight market.

It will be held at the Gin Gin Showgrounds, entry is free and everyone is welcome.

