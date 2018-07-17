Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale’s official corruption charge could be substituted for four secret commission charges. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale’s official corruption charge could be substituted for four secret commission charges. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Politics

DPP considers further Pisasale charges

by Kelmeny Fraser
17th Jul 2018 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale's official corruption charge could be substituted by four secret commission charges.

The Crime and Corruption Commission yesterday told The Courier-Mail the corruption charge had been "substituted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions" with the secret commission charges. A spokesman for the DPP confirmed it was considering the move.

Under the Criminal Code, a secret commission involves "an agent who corruptly receives or solicits from any person for himself or herself or for any other person any valuable consideration".

It would bring to 14 the number of criminal charges being faced by Pisasale.

A court was told that Pisasale allegedly agreed to receive $50,000 in exchange for council's CEO reducing the price of a property sold to a developer.

The property was sold to a company whose sole director was Chris Zenonos, who has not been charged with any crime and has previously denied any wrongdoing in his dealings with Pisasale.

Pisasale could not be reached for comment but has previously denied any wrongdoing.

charges department of public prosecutions dpp ipswich council paul pisasale

Top Stories

    Should we ban smoking at work?

    Should we ban smoking at work?

    Health POLL: Smokers could cost the Australian economy a staggering $388 billion over the course of the Australian population’s working lives.

    Migrants not staying in regional areas

    premium_icon Migrants not staying in regional areas

    Politics One in 10 migrants use country towns as pit stops before city life.

    Neighbour saves woman from burning unit

    premium_icon Neighbour saves woman from burning unit

    News 'As soon as I opened the door I could hear her calling for help'

    Bennett: Why school sport should be compulsory

    premium_icon Bennett: Why school sport should be compulsory

    News PE 'just as important' as English and Maths

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:03 PM

    Local Partners