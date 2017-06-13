Direct flights to Melbourne from Hervey Bay confirmed

Jetgo will launch a direct flight route from Hervey Bay to Melbourne in July.

FLYING to Melbourne is about to get much easier for Bundy residents with a new flight route from Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft confirmed this morning Jetgo will launch the new direct route from the Bay to Melbourne in July.

Residents will be able to book flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne's Essendon Airport with the Jetgo website expected to take bookings live tomorrow.

At this stage the service will be available twice a week.

"I wish to confirm that Jetgo can now launch services from Hervey Bay to Melbourne's Essendon Airport,” Cr Loft said.

"Initially, this will be a twice weekly service on Sundays and Fridays commencing Friday 21 July.

"The direct jets services will drastically reduce travel times for people traveling between Hervey Bay and Melbourne.

"Jetgo will also offer four return flights per week from Hervey Bay to Brisbane, with services on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

"All services will utilise Jetgo's 37 and 44 seat Embraer Regional Jets.”

Back in May, Brisbane-based JetGo had confirmed it was considering the Fraser Coast route, but a spokesman said Bundaberg was not on the books.

"With Bundaberg to Melbourne, we can't see the market for it,” the spokesman said.

He said there had been considerations for flights from Bundaberg to Sydney in the past, but passenger numbers were too insufficient to justify the service.

But Bundaberg Regional Council tourism and regional growth portfolio spokesman Greg Barnes said it was not out of the question yet.

According to the website there are flights available from $248 as early as late July.

Bookings can go live today at www.jetgo.com.

