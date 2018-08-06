Dire forecast: What the weather gods have in store for Bundy

A rower in action on the Burnett River.

IF those few clouds and higher humidity this morning had you excited that some much-needed soaking rain was on its way, think again.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Bundaberg region can expect slightly better rainfall this month to what we got this time last year...but it's still not a lot.

In fact last year we recorded 0mm.

BoM forecaster Adam Balzak said we could get some small falls in the next 24 hours.

"There is a trough moving through today which might affect the Wide Bay tomorrow morning before sunrise,” he said.

"There might be a bit of cloud cover, (but) in the early evening it will clear out and to be blue, blue skies.

"For the amounts, 2-4mm at best - there's not a lot to get.”

The bureau have forecast single digit minimums towards the end of the working week; with the mercury dropping to 7 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr Balzak said the trough would be followed by south-westerly winds, creating "very dry” conditions.

"August and September are generally the driest months,” he said.

"In general it's not until around October-November that we see summer storms pushing through.”

While there has been a few troughs about, Mr Balzak said the atmosphere hasn't been right to provide any relief.

"This is the best system in the last couple of months,” Mr Balzak said.

The lack of rain is proving ideal for the harvesting of cane.

However, a Bundaberg Sugar spokesman said they were looking towards the sky for some relief to the current dry cool conditions for next season's crop.

"The Bundaberg Sugar Ltd mills processed a combined 93,113.77 tonnes of cane with a CCS average of 14.10 during week ending 29 July. This brings the tonnes processed this season to date to 393,759.46 with a CCS average of 13.45 units,” he said.

"The highest individual CCS 17.70 units for the week came from Q240 older ratoon supplied to Millaquin.

"The base CCS at both mills was increased by 0.30 of a unit to 13.60 units.”