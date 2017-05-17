26°
News

CQU diploma debacle 'no fault of students or uni'

Chloe Lyons
| 17th May 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 1:08 PM
EDUCATION: Diploma of Nursing students are being helped by CQUniversity to complete their industry placements.
EDUCATION: Diploma of Nursing students are being helped by CQUniversity to complete their industry placements. Barabasa

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STUDENTS who previously thought they would be unable to complete their studies due to governmental backlogs are back on track to a December graduation.

The Morning Bulletin last week reported up to 10 CQUniversity Diploma of Nursing students were unable to complete their industry placements after backlogs for mandatory checks caused them to miss the application deadline.

If the placements were not completed, students would be marked 'not competent' for subjects they had already undertaken.

Two students claimed they weren't given enough time by the university to get a blue card and Federal Police check, but a CQUni professor they had been working with those affected to ensure they can continue their studies

Dean of the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Sciences, Professor Moira Williamson, said a positive outcome had been reached thanks to a "dedicated team" who helped find "appropriate placement opportunities" for affected students.

"CQUniversity is currently working with a small group of students who were unable to obtain the necessary safety and security checks by our clinical placement deadline due to extended processing delays at the various external departments who process the applications," Prof Williamson said.

"This backlog in application processing times has meant some students missed the placement coordination deadline due to no fault of their own or the university."

Prof Williamson said some students will be excluded from placement, but this is because they have not completed their "mandatory vaccination program and cannot show past evidence of immunity through positive serology reports".

"All students are informed about immunisations at the beginning of the course and the importance of being fully vaccinated prior to placement," she said.

"It is a Queensland Health requirement that all students conducting placements in hospitals be fully vaccinated.

"The university also has in place a policy that states all students need to be vaccinated before going on placements in hospitals and other health facilities."

The vaccination provision is not just for the public's health, but the safety of the students said Prof Williamson.

"CQUniversity will still be able to work with these students to provide information and advice about receiving vaccinations and can also work with them to modify their course so that they can continue on and successfully complete their studies," she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cquni education nursing

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

WATCH: Meet the award winners who sort your rubbish

WATCH: Meet the award winners who sort your rubbish

HAVE you ever thought about where your recycling goes after that bin with the yellow lid? It ends up in the hands of some of Bundaberg's most dedicated workers.

Hate to say it, but Pauline Hanson was right all along

Pauline Hanson

Muslim immigrants are sneaking into Australia on fake claims

Bundy strikes gold at state titles

SPECIAL OLYMPICS BUNDABERG: Tenpin team Alistar Price, Nicholas Jefferson, Erin Walsh and Chris Cater (front), Judy Thompson, Nathan Curd, Ken Penny, Bruce Gossner, Liam Walsh, Brett Phillips, Peter Thompson, Jason Dixon and Jaimi Dann.

Medal haul puts athletes in contention for nationals

Thumbs up after fall

Thumbs up, thumbs down

Local Partners

CQU diploma debacle 'no fault of students or uni'

University has worked with affected students to continue their studies

Council to support Cane2Coral with $10K

FUN RUN: Participants in 2016 Cane2Coral from Bundaberg to Bargara.

Mayor says event draws thousands, promotes fitness

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

Love to dabble in Scrabble? You're in luck

WORD WHIZZES: Scrabble enthusiasts Liz Blanch, Louise Player, Shirley Burke, Jennifer Law and Virginia Christian.

Tournament happening in Bundy

Second chance for Ed Sheeran fans

BRITISH chart-topper adds more shows to meet demand.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

Mark’s face reaches a shade of red never seen before on Seven Year Switch.

James Weir recaps Seven Year Switch series 2 episode 9.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $205,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!