Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dinmore meatworks suspended from shipping to China

Lachlan Mcivor
by and Lachlan McIvor
12th May 2020 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Dinmore meatworks, one of Ipswich's biggest employers, has been suspended from shipping meat to China.

In a statement, JBS Australia said it was informed yesterday by the Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) that two of its beef processing facilities have been suspended from shipping product produced after May 12 to China.

These included the Dinmore processing plant and Beef City, half an hour west of Toowoomba.

"We understand there are also two other Australian beef processing facilities that have also been suspended by China," the statement read.

"DAWR has informed that the Chinese suspensions relate to a range of technical issues.

"JBS Australia is firstly working with DAWR to understand the technical issues that China has raised and secondly, based on understanding the issues we will be responding through corrective actions with DAWR."

JBS Australia did not comment on how this will impact workers.

A spokesman for Premier and Trade Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said she has asked Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to seek clarification from the Federal Government.

"Queensland's Agricultural Coordination Group, which includes representatives from the beef industry, will meet on Wednesday," he said.

According to JBS' website, the Dinmore meatworks is the largest beef plant in the southern hemisphere with a daily production of 3400 head a day.

It has an on-site staff base of more than 2000 people.

dinmore meatworks jbs australia
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The diverse career of a RFDS flight nurse

        premium_icon The diverse career of a RFDS flight nurse

        News Theres is a lot to love about being a flight nurse for the Royal Flying Doctor Service including travelling and never knowing what to expect.

        While Trad's away let's play: Pitt wants deal done

        premium_icon While Trad's away let's play: Pitt wants deal done

        News He has made the call in the wake of Jackie Trad’s resignation

        Jobs bonanza could help struggling Burnett economy

        premium_icon Jobs bonanza could help struggling Burnett economy

        News 6100 construction jobs in the Wide Bay Burnett region could be created if the 16...

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus QLD: Government update on COVID-19