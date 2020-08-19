Menu
Kepnock resident Betty Lowis gives her opinion on dual citizenship. Photo: File.
Opinion

Dinky di Aussies? Debating duel citizenship

Betty Lowis
19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
For some time several people have been asking me to write about dual citizenship in Australia.

So I have been thinking about it and I am giving my opinion on the subject.

Why do we have dual citizenship in Australia?

What is the benefit for us having that?

I understand it must take tremendous courage and there must be a very strong reason for people to leave their homeland.

The very thought of making a new start in a foreign country must be daunting.

Those who decide to become Australians are welcomed at ceremonies usually on Australia Day.

They pledge allegiance to Australia.

However, how can those who have not renounced their allegiance to their former homelands really call themselves true blue Aussies.

Why isn’t that a condition of their citizenship?

No one would expect them to stop loving their former countries, but no one can serve two masters, as the old saying goes.

Hypothetically, if a third World War broke out, which country would they support if their country of origin was to become our enemy?

We now have residents from all over the world. Would some want to return home to fight against us?

If they want to become dinky di Aussies, then surely the way to go is to renounce their allegiance to the country from which they have come?

Betty Lowis, Kepnock

