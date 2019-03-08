Department defends Fraser Island dingo strategy

'NO CONCERNS': A dingo on Fraser Island with a piece of discarded rubbish.

'NO CONCERNS': A dingo on Fraser Island with a piece of discarded rubbish. Jessica McLachlan

THE Department of Environment and Science has responded to claims the the State Government's dingo strategy on Fraser Island wasn't working

Yesterday former Fraser Island Advisory Committee member Mike West told the Chronicle the State Government had to accept its dingo solution was not working and "was never going to work".

The accusation came after a nine-year-old boy and his mother were attacked by two dingoes on the island last week.

Both were euthanised after the attack, an action the department said was necessary given the severity of the incident.

A spokesman from the department said the current Fraser Island dingo conservation and risk management strategy was reviewed in May 2017 and it was found that significant progress had been made by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service in the implementation of the strategy.

"The strategy provides a range of management strategies, including a comprehensive education program, to promote the best outcomes for both human safety and dingo welfare on Fraser Island and was prepared with expert input and implemented by a team guided by qualified scientists," he said.

It is estimated there are between 100 and 200 dingoes on the island, depending on seasonal and other conditions.

"There are no concerns about the current health and viability of the dingo population," the spokesman said.

Mr West said some juvenile dingoes were becoming overly familiar with people, relying on human-generated food scraps carelessly dropped, food stolen from camps, discarded fish bait and fish frames and handouts from tourists and residents.

The spokesman said visitors to the island were reminded never to approach or feed dingoes as this could lead to the animals becoming habituated.