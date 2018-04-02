DIM SIM DISASTER: Forgotten frying pan ignites

UPDATE 5.15PM: Authorities have saved Rueben Drosdeck's Barolin St unit from a dim sim disaster.

Rueben, 25, said he turned the frying pan on to cook up a batch of dim sims about 3.50pm.

Shortly after he headed to a mate's place nearby and forgot about the frying pan.

That was until he saw someone cooking on the television.

He flew back home to find dramatic scenes as firefighters, police and ambulance officers were at his place, diverting traffic from the road.

Rushing past the dozen or so bystanders Reuben raced up to his Avenell Heights unit.

Fortunately, the damage was minimal with firefighters in control of the situation.

"I'd like to say thanks for not letting my unit burn down,” Reuben said afterwards as he showed the NewsMail through his kitchen, which had a heavy burnt smell.

"There's not too much damage, just the stove burnt out.”

Reuben, who has lived in the unit for about six months, said he would let the place air for a few hours before going back home.

HOUSE FIRE: Emergency crews gather at the scene. Adam Wratten

INITIAL REPORT: CREWS have rushed to the scene of an Avenell Heights fire around 3.50 this afternoon.

Multiple emergency service crews - two police, two fire trucks and two ambulances - are at the scene.

Traffic has been blocked at a section of Barolin St heading into town, but is still flowing in the other direction.

Traffic should return to normal soon.

Many bystanders have gathered at the scene.

