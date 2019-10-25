Menu
Charlie Steele, Jaidah Haynes, Isabelle Hahn, Sennan Cooper and Kayden Paech. Year-11 history students from Kepnock High ran a shoe box archaeology exercise with the kids from Woongarra State School.
News

Digging up new found activities

25th Oct 2019 6:30 AM
WHEN it comes to finding a way to forge relationships between Kepnock State High School and local primary schools, these students don’t have their heads in the sand.

Instead buried in the sand was an activity Kepnock’s Year 11 ancient history students worked on collaboratively with students at Woongarra and East Bundaberg State Schools in their classrooms to explore archaeology and develop historical skills.

Tuesday’s Shoe Box Archaeology hands-on activity celebrated State Education Week with a focus on collaborative learning.

Kepnock student Jaidah Haynes said the primary school kids dug up different little lego pieces and things like that.

“It kind of gives them idea about civilisation and about what excavating is,” she said.

“It’s hands-on and you get the feel about what people are doing, this is a job for people.”

Bundaberg News Mail

