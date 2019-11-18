Diggers rise back to the top grade

Diggers player Seth Day competes for the ball during last year's Wide Bay League 2 season.

FOOTBALL: There will be one new team from Bundaberg in the Wide Bay Premier League next season.

The NewsMail can exclusively reveal the Diggers Football Club will make the rise from Wide Bay League 2 to the Wide Bay Premier League next year. It is the culmination of a three-year project by the club to go from Football Bundaberg competitions to the Wide Bay Premier League.

The club is returning for the first time since 2015 after playing in the Wide Bay League 2 last year and making the grand final after winning the minor premiership.

“Very early in (last) season we knew we could make the rise again,” Diggers coach Todd Bray said.

“It’s more for our young players to aim for higher competition.

“We’ve also already lost other players to clubs so we need to create an opportunity for them.”

Bray said the goal was to field both a Wide Bay Premier League and Wide Bay League 2 side but it all depended on numbers.

The team currently has 18 players and is hunting more.

But Bray knows the team won’t be one of the contenders in their first year.

“We won’t win the premiership next year,” he said.

“But we want to be middle of the pack, upset a few at the top and be competitive.

“The next big push will be in 2021.”

Diggers president Andrew Halpin said the side was ready to go with finances but just needed a few more quality players to join.

If you are interested, contact the club at diggersfc@hotmail.com or call Todd on 0476212594.