Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Diggers player Seth Day competes for the ball during last year's Wide Bay League 2 season.
Diggers player Seth Day competes for the ball during last year's Wide Bay League 2 season.
Sport

Diggers rise back to the top grade

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
18th Nov 2019 9:48 AM

FOOTBALL: There will be one new team from Bundaberg in the Wide Bay Premier League next season.

The NewsMail can exclusively reveal the Diggers Football Club will make the rise from Wide Bay League 2 to the Wide Bay Premier League next year. It is the culmination of a three-year project by the club to go from Football Bundaberg competitions to the Wide Bay Premier League.

The club is returning for the first time since 2015 after playing in the Wide Bay League 2 last year and making the grand final after winning the minor premiership.

“Very early in (last) season we knew we could make the rise again,” Diggers coach Todd Bray said.

“It’s more for our young players to aim for higher competition.

“We’ve also already lost other players to clubs so we need to create an opportunity for them.”

Bray said the goal was to field both a Wide Bay Premier League and Wide Bay League 2 side but it all depended on numbers.

The team currently has 18 players and is hunting more.

But Bray knows the team won’t be one of the contenders in their first year.

“We won’t win the premiership next year,” he said.

“But we want to be middle of the pack, upset a few at the top and be competitive.

“The next big push will be in 2021.”

Diggers president Andrew Halpin said the side was ready to go with finances but just needed a few more quality players to join.

If you are interested, contact the club at diggersfc@hotmail.com or call Todd on 0476212594.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to do jail time after string of thefts across Bundy

        premium_icon Man to do jail time after string of thefts across Bundy

        Crime A MAN, who now has 57 stealing offences to his name, will spend six months behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges of stealing.

        How friendship is helping fight fires and keep us safe

        premium_icon How friendship is helping fight fires and keep us safe

        News Crews from around the world come to our aid

        Paradise Dam repair bill could top $700m

        premium_icon Paradise Dam repair bill could top $700m

        News Review finds major defects in construction, design