Digger tells of his battle scars

THE next time New Zealand's Bruce McKenzie is up this early, you'll see him fishing along the region's glorious coastline.

Still suffering from post traumatic stress disorder from fighting in the Battle of Long Tan in the Vietnam War in the 1960s, the Elliott Heads local uses the pasttime as his way of getting through the days.

Yesterday, Mr McKenzie was part of the Elliott Heads Anzac Day dawn service as he raised the New Zealand flag at the ceremony.

TRIBUTE: Flowers and wreaths at the memorial on the ANZAC Day dawn service at Elliott Heads. Shane

And 41 years after the battle against the Vietcong and the North Koreans, the emotions are still vivid for the 86-year-old.

"I worked with Riverina American Fort Marines up the rivers with jetpacks at night time, chasing down Vietnamese and Korean arms," he explained.

"The New Zealanders were the main battery attached for the start of the battle, then they called the Americans and Australians."

Fighting back tears, Mr McKenzie also describes his scars from the war.

FLAGS: The New Zealand and Australian flags at half mast during the ANZAC Day dawn service at Elliott Heads. Shane Jones

He has shrapnel inside the left hand side of his body and suffered the devastating impacts of napalm bombing during the brutal war.

"I served 20 years and you go where you go, it is part of the game," he said.

"I could write books about the stories I have."

Mr Mckenzie moved to Australia in 1980 before settling in Bundaberg and then Elliott Heads.

"I've done the flag raising before," he said.

LEST WE FORGET: Floral wreaths are placed around the memorial at the Elliott Heads War Memorial during ANZAC Day dawn service. Shane Jones

"It's always been good to get out and meet new people."

Joining him in the dawn service was Lawrence Cremin, who raised the Australian flag.

"I was a national serviceman in the 1950 round of intakes," he said.

PROUD: Elliott Heads and New Zealander Bruce McKenzie served in the Vietnam War, in particular he fought in the Battle of Long Tan. Shane Jones

"I'm very proud to have been a member of the services and to be a part of the Anzac Day services on a regular basis."

This year was the first time he raised the flag of his country.

"We're paying respects to the hundreds and thousands of Australians and to all others, women and men, who died in war," he said.

Overall around 500 people turned up to the Anzac Day dawn service at the Submarine Lookout, in one of the best crowds in years.