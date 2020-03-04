Dig deep for dignity drive, help poverty

Woolworths Hinkler team members Ian Hutcheon, Stacey Simpson and Steven Blair are encouraging residents to get behind Share the Dignitys annual Dignity Drive this month and support the fight to end period poverty for those women in need across the region.

A LOCAL campaign has been launched, in a bid to assist poverty-stricken people across the country.

Throughout the month of March, Share the Dignity has teamed up with Woolworths to collect sanitary products for women and girls who are unable to afford the essential items.

Dignity drive boxes have been placed in stores, for customers to donate products.

Almost 28,000 sanitary items were collected from Woolworths stores across Queensland last year and donated to more than three million Australians that are living in poverty.

“We hope our customers will get behind Share the Dignity again and help us raise vital supplies for girls and women experiencing poverty, homelessness and domestic violence,” Bundaberg operations manager Angela Biro said.

Dignity drive boxes are at the Bargara, Bundaberg, Childers and Stockland Shopping Centre stores.