Difficult questions on environment need to be asked

IT WAS exciting recently to hear of the first whale sighting of the season in our area and in the same week be incredibly saddened by the potential loss of coral at Innes Park caused by the proposed 344-home development.

Recent letters to the editor are serving to highlight the significant community concern about the proposed development.

I support recent comments that when we think of relocatable homes, we think of good oldfashioned, lime green caravans transported by the grey nomads and not the proposed homes en masse currently proposed.

As a community, following on from the recent Bargara development furore, we do need to ask the difficult questions of council about the trade off between development, tourism, sustainability, community consultation and our local environment.

Sandy Curtis, in her letter in yesterday's NewsMail, raised concerns about the potential water run-off from the site and this is precisely one of the concerns of residents in the area.

I am led to query whether the water quality in the adjacent marine park will be at significant risk of deterioration with the consequential impact to the reef located nearby to the development site.

It is this reef which is particularly vulnerable to the changes in the environment.

In Bundaberg, the reef, whales and turtles are some of our main tourist attractions. It is therefore the responsibility of all of us to question, query and critically analyse the impact of our environmental footprint caused by development.