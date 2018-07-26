Menu
LUCKY DOG: Diesel made his way home a little worse for wear.
Community

Diesel home safe after a week of misadventure

26th Jul 2018 6:03 PM

THERE was some good news for a Bundaberg dog owner longing to be reunited with her faithful companion.

Last week, the NewsMail reported that lung cancer sufferer Ruby Berg had been desperately trying to find her bull arab cross kelpie boy Diesel after she moved house and he went missing.

After pounding the pavement and being joined by concerned locals, Mrs Berg got a big surprise when Diesel turned up at her door.

Diesel, who was described as being very lucky, had suffered burnt paw pads, dehydration and a 4kg weight loss in his week-long misadventure.

Mrs Berg wished to thank the people of Bundaberg who helped in the search.

Bundaberg News Mail

