Britain's Prince Harry, left, meets Robert Canning as he attends the opening of Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney.
News

Didgeridoo player's royal meeting with Prince Harry

Jenna Thompson
by
25th Oct 2018 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM

THE only hint Robert Canning gave to his friends was a cryptic message on his Facebook page.

"Don't forget to watch the opening for Prince Harry and Princess you might see someone you know playing the didgeridoo," the post read.

Little did they know the Urunga musician had been asked to perform before the royal couple at Anzac Square, Hyde Park during the opening of the Sydney ANZAC memorial last week.

"A friend of mine who organises big gigs like this asked me if I wanted to play for them about 24 hours before the event," Mr Canning said.

"I went from playing at shopping centres to playing for the royals!"

After the performance, Mr Canning got to meet the royal couple and other delegates including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

"Harry came out and shook my hand... I then called him 'brother'. You're supposed to say sir," he laughed.

"Meghan then asked how I was going and I said, 'I'm going fine, sister'."

Last month, Mr Canning visited the Clarence Valley while on a journey to find his cultural roots.

