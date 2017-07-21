22°
News

Did you think it was cool this morning?

Mikayla Haupt
| 21st Jul 2017 9:08 AM
FROSTY: The bitter cold temperatures were felt across the state, with Bundaberg recording its coldest day this year.
FROSTY: The bitter cold temperatures were felt across the state, with Bundaberg recording its coldest day this year.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EARLY-risers were greeted by a frosty reception this morning as Bundaberg recorded its coldest day of the year.

A shivering seven degrees was forecast for today but the mercury dropped to just 4.8 degrees at 4.20am in Bundaberg, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Before today, the record for the coldest day of the year went to June 9 when temps dipped to 6.4 degrees.

A high pressure system is hanging over south-eastern Australia, including Bundaberg, and will remain slow-moving today, maintaining a firm ridge and a dry, cold air mass over most of the state.

A spokesman from the bureau said the high would drift slowly north over New South Wales during the weekend, with winds tending slightly more onshore about the central and northern east Queensland coast.

"Fine and sunny conditions will persist over most of the state through the outlook period,” he said.

"Morning frosts will be extensive through inland parts of southern, central and western districts over the next few mornings.

"Temperatures will then warm early next week over much of the state, particularly the interior.”

While the chilly breeze is likely to let up over the weekend, another trough and high pressure system is predicted for next week.

The spokesman said temperatures would still be low during the evening, with slight winds ensuring a solid Queensland winter.

He said with places like Kingaroy getting down to minus one degree and temperatures of 1.3 degrees at Maryborough, humidity made the difference.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg chilly frost record temperatures socks and thongs weather winter winter is coming

Nurse in $17K Centrelink fraud while earning $107K

Nurse in $17K Centrelink fraud while earning $107K

A NURSE who ripped $17,000 off Centrelink while earning $107,000 has been sentenced to nine months jail after repaying just $321 over five years.

Easement unease made feuding neighbours displeased

The Larsons faced serious charges but a magistrate earlier heard their neighbour brandished a meat cleaver.

Feud over easement sparks Mothar Mountain mayhem

Push to promote Bundy's good side to backpackers

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney appeared on Australian Story discussing backpacker welfare.

Let's get positive backpacker stories out there: growers

More Qld parents delay sending children to school

Parents feared their child would fall behind

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Artists to hit the stage for Childers Festival

LIVE LINE-UP: Mzaza will hit the stage at the Childers Festival next weekend, along with many other cultural performers.

Array of cultural performances on show next weekend

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

OJ SIMPSON has been allowed to go free from jail, despite his parole hearing turning tense when he took exception to a line of questioning.

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

Tamara's bittersweet MasterChef exit (take two)

Mackay's Tamara Graffen has already gained valuable work experience since her elimination from MasterChef.

MACKAY cook's heartwarming send-off from finals week.

Bundy woman wins $20k New York acting school scholarship

Former Bundaberg High School student Alana Bellert made it to the semi-finals of the modelling competition of the World Championships of Performing Arts at Los Angeles and has won a scholarship to a prestigious New York acting school.

'It's the Olympics for acting, dancing, modelling and singing'

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Sleeping Duck founders Selvam Sinnappan, left, and Winston Wijeyeratne.Source:Supplied

Melbourne university mates turn down hug Shark Tank ffer

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

DOWN BY THE RIVERSIDE HALF ACRE ON 2 TITLES

Miara 4673

Rural 3 1 5 O/O $365,000

Fantastic lifestyle Down by the river side, barramundi and boat ramp virtually at you own back door, ideal for fishing and prawning , crabbing and boating...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

BREATHTAKINGLY STUNNING OCEAN FRONT RESIDENCE

209 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

The first word that comes to mind when you inspect this property is stunning. Located at the southern end of Bargara this breathtaking home will leave you...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $299,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

FURTHER REDUCTION - OWNERS ARE SERIOUS TO SELL - BE SURPRISED and DISCOVER WHAT IS REVEALED INSIDE

72 Kendalls Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 1 4 $310,000

This is position plus being so close to Stockland Shopping Centre, Movie Theatre, Sporting Clubs, Schools, Hospitals, Air-Port the list is endless - indeed one...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BELLE EDEN - THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden...

The Idyllic Residential Location

Lot 2 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Build in Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 3 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price