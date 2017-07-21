Did you think it was cool this morning?

FROSTY: The bitter cold temperatures were felt across the state, with Bundaberg recording its coldest day this year.

EARLY-risers were greeted by a frosty reception this morning as Bundaberg recorded its coldest day of the year.

A shivering seven degrees was forecast for today but the mercury dropped to just 4.8 degrees at 4.20am in Bundaberg, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Before today, the record for the coldest day of the year went to June 9 when temps dipped to 6.4 degrees.

A high pressure system is hanging over south-eastern Australia, including Bundaberg, and will remain slow-moving today, maintaining a firm ridge and a dry, cold air mass over most of the state.

A spokesman from the bureau said the high would drift slowly north over New South Wales during the weekend, with winds tending slightly more onshore about the central and northern east Queensland coast.

"Fine and sunny conditions will persist over most of the state through the outlook period,” he said.

"Morning frosts will be extensive through inland parts of southern, central and western districts over the next few mornings.

"Temperatures will then warm early next week over much of the state, particularly the interior.”

While the chilly breeze is likely to let up over the weekend, another trough and high pressure system is predicted for next week.

The spokesman said temperatures would still be low during the evening, with slight winds ensuring a solid Queensland winter.

He said with places like Kingaroy getting down to minus one degree and temperatures of 1.3 degrees at Maryborough, humidity made the difference.